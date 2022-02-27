Sefa works hard and deserves a better car – Nina Ricchie

Singer Sefa

Nina Ricchie has acknowledged the hard work of female musician, Sefa.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Ghanaian songstress touched on the hard work of the 'E Choke' hitmaker.



Based on this, she said Sefa deserves better accommodation and a car.



To her, Sefa needs to ride in a better car than what D-Black gave to her a few months ago.

Nina Ricchie added that it would have been okay if Sefa was driving an E-class 2022 vehicle.



