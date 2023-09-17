Select showbiz pundits wisely, don’t just allow anybody on air - Francis Doku

Media consultant, Francis Doku

Media consultant, Francis Doku has adviced TV and radio producers to be cautious when selecting entertainment pundits and guests for shows.

Talking on a live Twitter Spaces discussion hosted by Graphic Showbiz, he stated that audiences have become wiser and would prefer to hear smart and useful ideas about important topics. Thus, producers should make sure that the people they pick to talk about these things are qualified and know what they're talking about.



Doku insisted that picking the right pundits for these shows should not just be about getting good ratings or making things exciting. Instead, producers should focus on finding experts who are trustworthy and can give fair opinions.



“Don't allow just anybody on air. A lot of people who lack what it takes to be pundits go on shows and parade themselves as pundits.



"There must be a criteria and they need to meet that. Producers, presenters must sieve through to see who meets what." he said.



Doku also said that the people who talk on these shows should always try to learn and get better at what they do. This will help them become more experienced and respected in their field.



“Pundits must find ways to improve themselves so that they have fair knowledge about the field they find themselves in," he advised.

Doku’s comments come in light of rampant discussions about the state of the Ghana entertainment industry and how it can be improved to the benefit of all stakeholders.



