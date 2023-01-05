Selfish people embezzling funds at GHAMRO must be investigated – Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede

Highlife musician, Amakye Dede has said some people at the helm of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) of embezzlement of funds.

“There are some people at GHAMRO that the little money that they will give it to some musicians for their creativity, they won’t do it because of selfishness,” he raged on Kessben TV.



“But that’s not how we are supposed to live life because someone has written their songs and you don’t even know how they came up with the creative piece,” he fumed as reported by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com.



“You are sitting at the office at GHAMRO to just collect and embezzle their funds which is not nice because one person alone cannot eat for the rest to go hungry,” he lamented.

Abrantie Amakye Dede after accusing the handlers of GHAMRO of squandering monies meant for musicians has appealed to the government to investigate the activities of the organization.



“I will be glad if the government gets involved to help the musicians because that will be very good than just allowing some few to sit at GHAMRO and just squander the money meant for musicians”, Amakye Dede appealed.