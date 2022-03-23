2
Selina Boateng welcomes baby boy

Selina Boateng ;;; Gospel artiste, Selina Boateng

Wed, 23 Mar 2022

Selina Boateng pregnant

Social media reacts to Selina Boateng giving birth

Selina Boateng thanks God after childbirth

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng, has announced the birth of her new baby boy.

In a social media post, she shared a picture of her baby bump while thanking God for taking her through her pregnancy smoothly.

“He is the #AlphaandOmega the beginning and the end, He will accomplish it. Hallelujah! Blessed be the name of Jehovah Elohim.

“See what the Lord has done... What we've been praying for has come to pass. It's a boy,” she said on Instagram.

For a while, the Gospel artiste has been away from social media, only sharing a few pictures of her outside of Ghana.

Many social media users had cause to draw conclusions that the Gospel artiste may have put to birth outside of the country.

Following her post, some of the users have shared some nice messages to welcome the baby boy.

A user said, “Congratulations sis..indeed he is the Alpha and omega...what God cannot do doesn't exist..we give the glory to God” while a another added, “Awww! I said it congratulations sweet. God bless you.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
