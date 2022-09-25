Selly Galley celebrates 35th birthday with stunning photos

Selly Galley

Ghanaian actress, ex-Big Brother Africa housemate, and TV presenter, Selly Galley marks her 35th birthday in grand style.

Over the years, she always leaves her fans and Ghanaians in awe of her unique fashion sense. She is well known as an actress and fashionista and it is no shock to her fans whenever she releases exceptional photos of her birthday attires.



This year is no different as she marks her 35th in a beautiful black dress with very interesting details and a simple messy bun hairstyle.



Her second look, a hot pink tulle dress was paired with an afro bubble ponytail hairstyle, and her feet were strapped in a beautiful pair of silver heels that matched with her silver jewelry.



‘Sellybrators’, as she calls her fans, did not hesitate to shower her with compliments, wishes, and admiration.



In her caption, she wrote "If I share with you what I've been through these past few years, you'll be amazed I still "look like this"! I've been through a lot, too much even for me. I forgot how to smile. But then life has thought me, that it's okay to cry a little as much but surely dust off no matter the gravity of your situation, of your mistakes, of your failures. Composure!



“One day when the story is told, in its full glory, we'll cry and smile together... but for now I'll continue to live everyday as if it's the last. SERLYBRATE WIe and enjoy to the fullest. cheers to 25val en and cheers to my wonderful husband and soulmate @prayetietia my entire Galley-Fiawoo Family, to my amazing friends and loved ones, and to SELLYBRATORS, all of you here for the undying support and overwhelming love you show me. It motivated my smile every day I wake up. I do not take it for granted! Ever!”

"ISSA S.E.L.L.Y.B.R.A.T.I.O.N"



