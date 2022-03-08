Selly Galley lost 8-month old pregnancy – Husband discloses

Selly Galley’s husband recounts dark past

Husband of Selorm Galley Fiawoo, popularly known as Selly Galley, has recounted a painful instance where his wife lost her 8-month old pregnancy.



Cartel Big J also known as ‘Praye Tiatia’ stated in an interview with Kofi TV that they kept mute about the situation at that time because it wasn’t meant for public consumption.



The musician was compelled to pour his heart out, after some comments trooped in during the show, asking when he and Selly Galley intend to make babies.



“My wife is very fertile. What I’m about to say, I’m sure she wouldn’t like it but it’s about time. My wife was pregnant. About 8-months pregnant and she lost it. We decided to keep it to ourselves because it’s not anybody’s business. There is nothing wrong with my wife. Let’s give it time, she will conceive again. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with me. I perform my duties very well.”

Praye Tiatia however disclosed that he already has three children prior to getting married to Selly Galley.



“I already have three kids from my past relationship so, with me and Selly, we are waiting on God.”



However, Selly Galley who is yet to conceive has at the slightest opportunity experienced all kinds of harsh comments from ‘concerned’ individuals on social media.



Selly who appears to have had enough of the trolls, recently rained curses at a social media user who described her as barren.



