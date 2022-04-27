Selly Galley schools Yvonne Nelson on marriage

Actresses, Selly Galley and Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson calls out the church for misleading people into marriage

Popular actress shares sentiment on marriage



Selly Galley preaches true love in marriages



Filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson believes that marriage is no longer about love as men and women who go into unions do so because of hidden agendas.



According to Yvonne, people marry for money, children and even the banging bodies of a woman who is the dream of every man and not because they are in love with their partner.



On April 26, she called out the church and society for misleading innocent individuals into marriage. "In marriage, everyone has an agenda. Society told us otherwise. Our parents told us otherwise. Our church told us otherwise," she tweeted.



Television personality, Selly Galley-Fiawoo, has countered her 'opinion' which she described as misleading. The wife of singer, Praye Tiatia reacting to Yvonne's comment noted that many successful marriages were built on the foundation of love and not selfish agenda.

Selly noted that such statements that deal with talking down on the marriage institution promote promiscuity and hammered that true love does exist and admonished all to seek it diligently by not entering into unions just for show.



Read Selly's comment below:



Yvonne's idea of marriage is solely her opinion. It is misleading to generalize this thought. YOU DO NOT enter into marriage with an agenda! When the love and affection is genuine on both sides everything else is added unto you, at God's perfect timing too. Marriage is two people wanting to be together and to grow together at their own pace and ability. Supporting each other through it all.



It is an institution with so much blessings from the universe. This opinion of Yvonne is not the situation of everyone. True love and happy marriages still do exist. Don't let social media deceive you. Those who are doing it for show are the ones that dirty themselves on social media when it fails. No marriages come without challenges. They are to be eventually solved and moved on. There are happy marriages without children, without mass wealth. There are so many happy, peaceful families out there. So many. It's based on respect, sacrifices, genuine care for each other, friendship, facing challenges together and most importantly being able to move forward after disagreements.



Let's rather encourage couples putting in the effort and stop concentrating on only the ones who are in it for the show. Let's be careful not to promote promiscuity by talking down on the institution of marriage.