‘Send Me Nudes’: If you are not in this category, ‘bounce’ – KiDi advises

Ghanaian musician KiDi

The ‘Sugar Daddy’ in Ghana’s music, KiDi has rated his new ‘Send Me Nudes’ Song and it seems many who are enjoying the song need to bounce.

According to the singer, the song is purposely for married partners who live far apart from each other and cannot intimately express their love for each other.



“I don’t see anything wrong with my music. It is for married partners living long distance apart”, he told Y102.5FM’s NYDJ on the Ryse N Shyne show.



Then again, Kidi admits that sending and receiving nudes are commonplace among both the young and old. Thus, he sees no wrong with unmarried people enjoying the song also.

He shares his own experience when he states: “I get nudes in my dm from random people I don’t know. When I receive these nudes, I check them out but what I don’t do is to engage these people or follow up. Meanwhile, I don’t encourage the sending of nudes”.



Kidi’s ‘Send Me Nudes’ is one of the 14 songs on his new album dubbed ‘Golden Boy’.



The “Golden Boy” album has a blend of reggae, Afrobeat and R “n” B genres which give it a special spice and listening quality. KiDi is always known to wow his fans with an amazing voice that conveys messages about love, romance and affection.