Send me GH¢150 for fuel if you wish to see me - Keche Joshua

Ghanaian musician, Joshua Kojo Ampah, better known as Keche Joshua has announced that he will no longer be driving to the homes and offices of friends to visit them due to fuel price increment.



Persons who wish to see him are required to wire him an amount of GH¢150 to cover his fuel.



In a video published on the official Facebook page of the music group, Joshua intimated: "Please don't call me to visit you as a friend when the invite is not important because the fuel price is crazy."

"From where it is heading towards, just send me Momo of GH¢150 for fuel if you want to see me. If you do so, then I will surely come. Thank you very much."



His call comes in after the citizens were told to expect yet another fuel price increment. According to the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, prices are expected to go up by Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb on Tuesday, Duncan Amoah said: "Lots of suggestions, solutions, have been proffered by the BDCs the oil marketing companies themselves and COPEC and other major stakeholders. Unfortunately, even though the NPA continues to advise technically for something to be done about this state of increases and the fact that it is going to throw the economy out of gear, authorities who are in the position to make policy decisions seem simply uninterested or they just can’t be bothered to act...I can confirm that your fuel prices are going up, effective tomorrow, March 16, 2022.”



