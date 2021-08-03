'Send me nudes' was a freestyle session with Joey B 2years ago - Kidi

Ghanaian Musician, Kidi

Award-winning musician, Kidi has hinted that he created the ‘Send Me Nudes’ song about two years ago.

The song, however, would have been kept under wraps if Snapchat had not reminded him of the freestyle he did with Joey B about two years ago.



He says on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show with NYDJ: “I thought it was a good song that was going to get reactions.



It was a freestyle session with Joey B and Co about two years ago. Then later, when I was preparing the album, Snapchat reminded me of what I was doing in the studio two years ago, and that gave me an idea for the song, so I got right into it, and we did it”.

Meanwhile, Kidi has said that he sees no wrong with the song as young and old can relate to this new jam.



Kidi’s ‘Send Me Nudes’ is one of the 14 songs on his new album dubbed ‘Golden Boy’.



The “Golden Boy” album has a blend of reggae, Afrobeat, and RnB genres, giving it a special spice and listening quality. KiDi is known to wow his fans with his fantastic voice that conveys messages about love, romance, and affection.