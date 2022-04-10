1
Menu
Entertainment

Serial guest turned host: How A Plus moderated United Showbiz on UTV

Video Archive
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 9, 2022; the United Showbiz programme on UTV was hosted by Kwame A Plus.

After years of being a usual panelist on the weekly entertainment roundup show, he took the hosting job for the first time.

His guests on the day included:

Armold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment pundit and also a usual guest; media personality Mr. Logic; actress Victoria Lebene; celebrity lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Counsellor Oduro.

Watch the programme below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Related Articles: