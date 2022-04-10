Serial guest turned host: How A Plus moderated United Showbiz on UTV

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
On April 9, 2022; the United Showbiz programme on UTV was hosted by Kwame A Plus.
After years of being a usual panelist on the weekly entertainment roundup show, he took the hosting job for the first time.
His guests on the day included:
Armold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment pundit and also a usual guest; media personality Mr. Logic; actress Victoria Lebene; celebrity lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Counsellor Oduro.
Watch the programme below:
