Serwaa Amihere, Mami, and Sandra Ankobiah display their bikini bodies in Las Vegas

GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, her sister, Mami, and Sandra Ankobiah have given social media users eye candy videos to watch as they partied in bikinis in the United States of America.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by blogger FlavourTipz, the three known faces, donned



Louis Vuitton bikinis while jamming to songs played at the pool party.



While they all wore big sunglasses, Serwaa matched her Louis Vuitton bikini with a Louis Vuitton cap, her sister matched a bikini with a scarf she tied around her head, and Sandra let her hair down.



Having enjoyed their beach day in Las Vegas, they later took turns taking pictures of themselves at the pool party event.



These images and videos were shared on Sandra Ankobiah and Mami’s social media pages.



Although Serwaa has kept her social media quiet about her travels, she could be spotted in some of the videos and images shared on the photosharing app, Instagram.

On August 3, 2022, the TV personality surprised her sister at an undisclosed location.



Serwaa Amihere eulogised the CEO and described her sister as "her everything."



"Life is simply amazing when you have a sister and it becomes even perfect when she’s your everything. Happy birthday, my everything,” she captioned her post.



Watch the video below:







ADA/BOG