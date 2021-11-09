Serwaa Amihere adjudged TV Morning Show Host of the Year

Serwaa Amihere is a GHOne news anchor and co-host of the morning show, ‘GH Today’

GHOne’s news anchor and co-host of the morning show, ‘GH Today’ Serwaa Amihere has been adjudged winner of this year’s Radio and Television Personality award (RTP)’s TV Morning Show Host of the Year category.

The 11th edition of the much-anticipated award show came off in Accra on Saturday, November 6.



The category in which Serwaa emerged as the winner, also featured eight (8) other astute media personalities known both in the Twi and English stations which include, Serwaa’s co-host Lantam Papanko, Berla Mundi of TV3, UTV’s Yaa Konamah, Johnnie Hughes – TV3, Roselyn Felli – TV Africa, Randy Abbey – Metro TV, Babiee Dapaah – Max TV and Kwame Owusu Danso – Pan African TV



Okay FM’s Abeiku Aggrey Santana won the most coveted award, claiming the RTP Personality of the Year.



The vivacious TV presenter found fame in 2016 when she was a guest pundit on GHOne’s fashion TV show ‘Glitterati’ which was hosted by Sister Deborah and went on to become one of the sought-after news anchors and show hosts, despite being a beauty entrepreneur.

She started as the producer of the award-winning current affairs show, ‘State of Affairs which was previously hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah. She is the host of Cheers, a weekend sports show telecast on GHOne TV



Serwaa won the Television Female Newscaster of the Year Award at 2018, 2019, and 2020 Radio and Television Personality Awards. In 2019, she won as the producer of the year at the Golden Movie Awards and won the 2020 TV Personality of the Year at the National Communication Awards.



She is currently the face of GHOne’s innovative reality show, ‘The Next TV Star’.