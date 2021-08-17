Serwaa Amihere doesn’t have time for trashy comments – Nana Aba Anamoah backs ‘daughter’

• Nana Aba Anamoah has described as distasteful and senseless some accusations levelled against Serwaa Amihere

• According to her, Serwaa would rather make good use of her time than reply critics



• The GHOne newscaster was accused of having multiple sexual affairs with some top government officials



Nana Aba Anamoah has jumped to the defence of Serwaa Amihere amidst the heavy public trolls she recently encountered on social media.



It can be recalled that Serwaa was abused on social media after an anonymous Snapchat user alleged that she slept with some top executives in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fund her expensive lifestyle.



Serwaa’s issue became topical such that tons of celebrities including the likes of A-Plus, Elikem Kumordzie, and many others took to social media to commiserate with the actress.

But when asked about her thoughts on the issue, Nana Aba Anamoah said; “Over 1,000 people have taken to Serwaa’s Instagram. They think she is going to respond to their stupid, trashy, and irrelevant nonsense out there that is occupying the thoughts of useless people? No we have better things to do with our time.”



Meanwhile, the GHOne news presenter on August 15, 2021, responded to the numerous accusations levelled against her and has released a public statement to that effect.



She has among other things labelled as false all claims levelled against her on social media.



“I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I’ve learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly. Far from distracting me, they have made me stronger. To the many who have reached out to show concern, I’m most grateful,” she earlier wrote.





Watch the video below:







