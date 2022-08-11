0
Menu
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere dragged on social media for putting her nose where it didn't belong

Video Archive
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serwaa Amihere has got social media users to descend on her for 'acting insensitively' towards some sexual accusations levelled against a young man by the name of Deezy.

According to a Twitter space conversation held by one KB, some women accused the young man of requesting nude pictures from them while he sent pictures of his penis in return.

This act of his has been tagged ‘chronic’, however, his story came into the limelight when a lady told her story of how Deezy asked her for naked pictures. When she refused, Deezy, according to the alleged victim, blocked her and unblocked her to beg again.

The lady's story was confirmed by another woman on the same Twitter space accusing Deezy of sending her just too many pictures of his penis.

As the story exploded, many social media users shared screenshots of their chats with the said man asking them for naked pictures.

This got TV presenter Serwaa Amihere who knew nothing about the situation to jump in and asked the ladies, why they had to post their chat with the man on the bird application when they could have blocked him.

“Why post this on Twitter though? You could have just blocked him. Simple,” she shared.

This didn't sit well with the many women who were victims and some social media users who jumped in to attack the journalist for sharing such insensitive comments.

A few minutes after Serwaa’s post, she deleted her post and replaced it with an apology saying, “I had no idea there was a conversation on sexual harassment. My apologies to those affected.”







ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report