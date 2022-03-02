0
Serwaa Amihere petitions Camidoh over ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Serwaa Amihere 65.png Serwaa Amihere is a popular newscaster at GHone

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Camidoh hints of Sugarcane remix

Serwaa Amihere ‘begs’ Camidoh not to release ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Camidoh to recruit rappers for ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Popular media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has asked Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Camidoh, not to hastily recruit rappers for his new hit ‘Sugarcane’.

She is of the view that recruiting more rappers on the song has the tendency of destroying its solid original tune.

Serwaa’s comments were in reaction to Camidoh’s post where he solicited for suggestions on the type of artistes that fans would like to see on his Sugarcane remix.

Camidoh took to Twitter and asked which other artiste he should recruit on his new song beside Nigerian singer, KP.

“Okay aside KP, which other Ghanaian artistes would you love to hear on the Sugarcane remix?” he wrote.

Serwaa Amihere, who appears to be a huge fan of Camidoh’s banging tune, trooped into his comment section and dropped a reply;

“It’s okay don’t spoil the song for us.”

In recent times, fans have argued that some original songs sound better than their remixes.

Critics have analysed that not every artiste is fortunate enough to maintain the glory and magic their original songs perform as compared to their remixes.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
