Serwaa Amihere posts cryptic love message to mysterious lover

Serwaa Amihere says love is magical
Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has shared a romantic message to a mysterious lover ahead of Valentine's Day celebration.
In a post she shared on her official Twitter account, she expressed her undying love in a form of a poem.
“Your love is magical. That's how I feel. But I have not the words here to explain. Gone is the grace for expressions of passion. But there are worlds and worlds of ways to explain. To tell you how I feel,” she shared.
It can be recalled that the broadcaster in a previous interview said she doesn't belong to the group of independent women who say they don't need a man's support.
Speaking on GHOne’s GHToday show on the topic 'Expectations In Relationship', Serwaa was quick to correct her co-host, Lantam Papanko, who counted her among "women who don't need any man".
In a quick rebuttal, Serwaa Amihere said: "No ooo, I don't say that. I need a man."
Lantam, who felt he was being misunderstood added: "What I mean is that you don't need a man to take care of you."
"I do (need a man to take care of me). Don't come and make it look... I can't. I am not one of those women who go around saying 'I don't need a man' please. Men are good," said Serwaa in a defensive tone.
