Serwaa Amihere releases photos from her vacation

Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere

Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, is currently on vacation outside the country as images of her enjoying her best life has surfaced on the internet.



The GhOne morning show host has for some time now been missing on the screens. Fans can now take a breath knowing that she is just on vacation and will soon be back.



One of her close confidants, Nana Aba Anamoah, who is the General Manager of GhOne, in a post on Instagram stated that she misses her absence.

"The most beautiful young lady in the world. First of her name, definition of drop dead gorgeous. Joyce @serwaaamihere it’s okay, come home!! I miss you," she wrote.



Also on Serwaa's Instagram stories, she posted videos of her enjoying 'breakfast in a pool'. The broadcaster who didn't show her face gave her 1.8 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of what she was eating on her floating private pool breakfast.



Tiwa Savage's viral song titled 'Somebody's Son' was heard playing in the background of Serwaa Amihere's vacation video.







