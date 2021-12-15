Serwaa Amihere's comment on compulsory vaccination causes stir on Twitter

Serwaa Amihere talks about unvaccinated persons

Serwaa Amihere asks unwilling persons refusing to vaccinate to stay home

Fans have divided support for Serwaa Amihere’s post on Twitter



Ghana Health Service introduces compulsory vaccination



Ghanaian broadcaster for the GHOne TV, Serwaa Amihere, on December 14, 2021, shared a post on Twitter that read “If you don’t want to take the covid jab, please stay home. Simple.”



Fans however have divided opinions about her comment.



Some fans have insinuated the journalist was being insensitive while others also say citizens must be educated on why they need to be vaccinated.

“It’s that narrative, is this the conversation we are having? It’s not about Ghanaians not wanting to take it. It’s about the producers not being sure of how effective the vaccine is. How do you go about taking something you aren’t sure of? Like how?”, a user by the name of Queen Afia replied with a picture that highlights the Covid-19 vaccine terms and conditions that highlights “it isn’t entirely proven to stop the Covid-19 virus,” a tweep wrote.



