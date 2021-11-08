Serwaa Amihere's first tweet after Abena Korkor's apology

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere and Mental Health advocate, Abena Korkor

• Abena Korkor has apologized to Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere

• She made the plea on United Showbiz on Sunday



• Serwaa Amihere appears to have forgiven Abena Korkor



Mental health advocate Abena Korkor has rendered an unqualified apology to broadcasters Serwaa Aminhere and Nana Aba Anamoah for spreading falsehood about them.



Abena who has admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder blamed the issue on her condition.



She made the plea on United Showbiz on Saturday, November 6, 2021, when she appeared as a surprise guest to tender her apology to Nana Aba Anamoah on the show.



"In my relapses, I said certain things that I shouldn’t have said that resulted in so many unnecessary things. I really feel remorseful and wouldn’t want to go down the line fifty years and my story would be that people then wanted to build something with me I just dragged them now in a very negative way. I don’t want that to be my story," she said.

Reacting to the apology, Nana Aba admitted that her sexual allegation spread like wide fire with many believing every single detail she put out in the video adding that Serwaa Amihere was left devastated.



“The girl that I mentored, the girl who no one believed, Abena comes on Instagram and put up some scrap about Serwaa and for the next three weeks all kinds of things about Serwaa. Serwaa is a very emotional girl. Serwaa has worked hard and sacrificed so much to get here. Serwaa went through so much. The girl cried so much. Serwaa was in a lot of pain because of what you started”, Nana Aba revealed.



Serwaa Amihere on Sunday, a day after the public apology shared a Bible quote from Luke 17:1. Her encrypted message, fans say was an acceptance of Abena Korkor's apology.



The Bible verse reads: "Things that cause people to sin are bound to come, but woe to that person through whom they come... If he sins against you seven times in a day, and seven times comes back to you and says, 'I repent', forgive him."



