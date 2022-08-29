1
Menu
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere speculated to be pregnant after videos of her protruding belly go viral

SERWAA AMIHERE.jpeg Media personality, Serwaa Amihere

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has got social media users speculating that she could be pregnant after being captured in a video with a protruding belly.

In some videos and photos shared on social media platforms, the media personality went viral following the launch of her clothing line.

However, in one of the videos, netizens are confused about whether her protruding belly was just bloated or had a baby in it.

Her belly comes to contradict many of the pictures she has shared on her social media accounts, capturing her snatched tummy that reveals her curvy body.

This comes after Serwaa Amihere launched her new clothing line and shop over the weekend, where guests and loved ones attended to show her love.

Some social media reactions shared on social media, read: /b>



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas