Serwaa Amihere speculated to be pregnant after videos of her protruding belly go viral

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has got social media users speculating that she could be pregnant after being captured in a video with a protruding belly.

In some videos and photos shared on social media platforms, the media personality went viral following the launch of her clothing line.



However, in one of the videos, netizens are confused about whether her protruding belly was just bloated or had a baby in it.



Her belly comes to contradict many of the pictures she has shared on her social media accounts, capturing her snatched tummy that reveals her curvy body.



This comes after Serwaa Amihere launched her new clothing line and shop over the weekend, where guests and loved ones attended to show her love.

