Serwaa Amihere 'steals' show at Bridget Otoo's wedding

Sun, 14 Aug 2022

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere stepped out in style to support her friend, Bridget Otoo at her private wedding ceremony in Takoradi.

Serwaa's choice of outfit has been a subject of conversation among fashion critics who claim that she dressed more than the bride of the day.

Others believe that she 'applied pressure' by going all out just because it was Bridget's big day.

The broadcaster dazzled in an emerald green corset Kente shimmer kaba and slit that highlighted her snatched waist and complemented her look with a turban and beautiful pieces of gold bracelets.

Serwaa Amihere took Bridget's marriage with Dr Evans Ago Tetteh personal, right from her dressing to merrymaking and documentation of the entire private ceremony on her Snapchat.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
