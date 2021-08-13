Serwaa Amihere throws subliminal shots?

TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere

• Serwaa Amihere appears unperturbed about perceptions

• The popular broadcaster is a victim of social media trolls but is untroubled



• She demonstrates how elated she is about her profession with a single tweet



Clad in a laced-defined African print with puffy shoulders and nude heels, Serwaa Amihere readies to host a show. Her colourful apparel matches her buoyant mood - the latter being expressed effortlessly as she moves rhythmically to Fameye’s ‘Praise’ while seated.



Behind her is a gentleman in a white t-shirt styling her up for the task ahead. Serwaa Amihere refuses to sit aloof; she caresses herself and continues to dance gaily.



She sings along, certainly not the entire song; just a line; “wo ka m’asem da biara, menntie” – to wit, I cannot be bothered by your comments about me.

The GhOne TV presenter, like her peers, has been hit with a barrage of criticisms as regards her profession. On a number of occasions, she has become a subject of ridicule on social media platforms. Notable among these instances was during her encounter with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in 2020.



In that interview, she sought to find out what action that government has taken having received the Emile Short Commission’s report and recommendations on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.



“Why haven’t the people who participated in the violence in Ayawaso West Wugon by-election been punished?” she asked.



“Which people and what was the recommendation of punishment that has not been executed?” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah retorted.



Unable to answer the question, tweeps trolled the journalist for failing to equip herself with information.

In recent times, she has not been spared the backlash and trolls. In the face of growing unsubstantiated allegations, unprintable words, and descriptions, she appears to be showing resilience.



