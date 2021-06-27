Serwaa Amihere tops Twitter trends as Kotoko loses match against Hearts of Oak

Serwaa Amihere all clad in Kotoko jersey ahead of the game

• Serwaa Amihere has been subjected to public ridicule after her team (Kotoko) lost the game against Accra Hearts of Oak

• Prior to the development, Serwaa openly declared her allegiance to Kotoko



• She has been seen rocking Kotoko jersey’s and blasting some of her opponents on Twitter



Proven to be a die-hard Kotoko fan by all standards, Serwaa Amihere is currently facing public backlash after her favourite team lost in the just-ended football clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.



It can be recalled that prior to this game, Serwaa was captured in series of Twitter posts either hyping the Kotoko jersey or engaging in heated arguments with some Hearts of Oak fans.



From all indications, she remained resolute and had the firm belief that her favourite team will emerge as the winners of this particular game.



Despite the fact that many celebrities also publicly declared their support for the Kumasi-based team, Serwaa Amihere has been the target of social media trolls considering the high level of support she exhibited ahead of the game.

Scores of social media fans went further to dig up her earlier tweets in which she was seen blasting other celebrities including John Dumelo who earlier predicated a win for the Accra Hearts of Oak.



Nana Aba Anamoah has also joined in the backlash by asking Serwaa to deactivate her Twitter account with immediate effect.



Her comments are in reaction to Serwaa's promise to deactivate her account if Kotoko losses the game.



The football clash between the two giant teams resulted in a 1-0 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The match which took place at the Accra Sports Staduim was witnessed by scores of soccer fans.



Read the tweets below

.@Serwaa_Amihere are you deactivating it now or later ?? pic.twitter.com/SBEkvkcw21 — Fiifi KWABS (@Real_Kwabs) June 27, 2021