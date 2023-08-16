‘Set boundaries if you’re keeping a relationship with your ex’ - James Gyampo

Head of business development at Korner Limited, James Gyampo has cautioned individuals who still maintain relationships with the former partners to exercise caution while doing so.

He noted that certain situations, like co-parenting when children are involved, or shared responsibilities like loans, can necessitate contact with an ex, but cautioned that maintaining such relationships should be handled properly.



“There are situations where you have to keep in touch, for instance, where you have children, you’ve shared a bond and that bond has produced children, it will be difficult to cut off ties with your ex. So in that case, it is healthy to maintain a relationship with your ex,” he said.



He acknowledged that certain problems may arise that might cause insecurities within the current partner, especially in cases where visiting an ex is involved. James Gyampo therefore advised that these interactions should be done together with one's current partner, to enhance trust.



“Her insecurity lies with the fact that you're seen alone with her, or if you're able to visit her when she's alone, then you don't go there alone,” he suggested.



He also stressed the importance of communication in one's current relationship to ensure mutual understanding.



“Your current partner should understand the reason, you have to provide the reason why you are keeping that relationship with the ex,” he stated.

James Gyampo also emphasised the importance of setting boundaries to avoid any potential misunderstandings.



“Setting the boundaries involves the frequency of communications, what you talk about, and the limits to further transactions and he or she should respect the other partner,” he stated.











