Setback for Ghana as Majeed Ashimeru picks up injury ahead of final AFCON qualifier

Midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru might miss Ghana's crucial final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on September 7 due to an injury.

Ashimeru's unfortunate injury, sustained while playing for Anderlecht, is expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.



The injury is believed to have occurred during Anderlecht's season-opening match against Union SG in the Belgian Pro League on July 28.



He was notably absent from Anderlecht's recent league encounter against Royal Antwerp.



The midfielder's recovery might take several weeks, potentially ruling him out of Ghana's final match in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Majeed Ashimeru's participation in Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier hangs in the balance.



His absence would be felt, as he has become a regular presence in the Black Stars lineup during the last three games under Chris Hughton.



He was part of the squad during the matches against Angola and Madagascar in March and June, respectively.



JNA/KPE