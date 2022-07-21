Seven ways to keep healthy relationship

A happy couple

A relationship is one of the major movements that make a nation a better one because it deals with agreements, commitment, and love. When people relate with one another, it builds trust and creates hope, and in that manner, ways to make things happen become easier. The seven discussed ideas below if followed according, will make you have better results in your courtship and marital life.

1. Plan together



Outside a relationship, a plan is the first step to success. And the Creator of the universe started everything with plans. So, be it in academics, politics, and other activities of human endeavors, the beginning of failure is by failing to plan. Therefore, in a relationship, you don't occupy one another's space without any hope for the future.



That is why it is very crucial you know the core reason you choose the person as your partner; how do you intend to get along with each other and above all, how you intend to end with each other? partners in love are to be self-aware of the duration of their togetherness. Planning together will help build trust and know each other's commitment to actually know if the person is ready to settle for your type of relationship, because, everyone is to be carried along to avoid some unhappy dark moments.



2. Always respect principles



In our society, we have norms and rules that if maintained carefully bring peace and unity. The same is in relationships. So, to have a better relationship without regular issues, some principles are to be adhered to: time zone is necessary; over-availability can create some family problems; it is quite good to be available for your partner but once it exceeds limits, it can also cause some unforeseen issues. Though, we have personal principles, but, there are some we adjust to meet up the standard of relationship principles set up by both so as to make the relationship more attractive and effective.



Majorly, there are some certain issues that are not to be involved in the relationship, there are some kinds of places you cannot engage oneself together, and as well, we must not take any privacy for granted, because, if you claim to love someone, respect the person in a way he or she wouldn’t feel inferior in the relationship. This can only happen if the relationship has it underlined principles.

3. Give them attention no matter what happens



Every creature needs attention to survive. Attention is given to anything valuable in human life. So, relationships need it the most.



It is well understood from the previous point that one should not be too much available, but it doesn't have any effect on giving some little time out of your busy schedule to attend to someone you claimed to love.



Many relationships collapse at this point, especially when in a distance relationship, where it takes only some summer or vacation to spend time with your partner.



To keep a distance relationship, you must minimize the usage of busy words so that, it won't make it look like you are cheating. Urgent attention is needed to justify the care and love. This will not affect any of your principles. Don't forget to leave a message during your unavailability and don't take too long to check back when you are done with what keeps you away. Attention in a relationship is like watering a new transplanted flower, this keeps it alive.



4. Create time for fun

Some people are just too official both in their social life and with families.



The most effective relationships are those that share equal position with their partner when it comes to jokes. Don't keep a boring relationship: go on vacations together, attend social activities and participate on things that brings happiness to each other. Many people lose their partners because they give room for third party to have more nicer company with their partner, because, some want someone to make them laugh at all time; some just want to be happy with some little crazy actions, so, keeping a relationship with such partner, it is very important you create that fun time and it will even help the heart to blend more and will help quick reconciliation during the weak moment.



5. Educate your partner about your likes and dislikes



This is highly inevitable, because, humans were created with weak points: there are certain actions that unbalance us. No matter what, we can't stay forever without an issue, but it will be of great help to share with one another things that easily pollute our minds. Some have lived an awkward life in the past and will never want to be reminded. Such events are to be disclosed to your partner so that he/she will know the approach to use on you.



We have different uniqueness and as such, some little things boost confidence and trust, you can use this opportunity to figure out the likes of your partner as some persons value the most that we might consider irrelevance, and valid surprises keep emotion alive and it will help one to easily reconsider if any issues arise. Don't die alone with some costly secrets that someone might help you reduce the weight in your heart. Relationships will be sweeter if both are really sincere with steady apologetic words.



6. Support each other's dreams

Dreams keep a man going, it gives hopes and reasons never to give up. Accept it or not, we have amended some childhood dreams, but in one way or the other we reshape it like we are chasing what is not far from it.



Dreams always come true with consistent efforts. Some take longer time to others. So, when someone believes in you, with all necessary support and without reminding you of the failures but see them as procedures, it will make the relationship more promising and loveable. We should consider each other relevant by attending to our partner’s dreams no matter how hard it seems to be. Don't be a self-centered partner. You might not have your dream partner but you can make your dream come true with someone of dream and focus and together, will make things easier and stronger.



For no reason, you should come to the dream of your partner to another person’s own because that kills spirit more than anything. Therefore, in a relationship, we should learn to be motivate and not discouraging.



7. Keep understanding one another



From childhood, people choose who to always be confined to. Many choose their mothers, reason being that they easily understand the motive behind their actions. When you understand someone, he/she will not hesitate to disclose with you even their wrongs.



Understanding even makes someone tells you his/her past evil activities, some people will take this opportunity to tag you as a bad one, forget the relationship that leads to the conversation, and to that, I always state that " misunderstanding between two friends is an opportunity to speak reality ", but when you truly understand your partner, you forgive before the sorry is rendered. Humans often love someone they don't struggle to explain actions to.

It is common in a society that many people might find you difficult to understand and for that, they love talking against you, but when in a good relationship, only your partner's understanding is enough to summon the courage and face the world. Connected hearts always hear each other. So, don't be in a hurry just to be in a relationship; always make sure you are truly in love with your partner as love is ever about understanding one another.



Putting all these together, keeping a good relationship needs commitment and possibly selflessness service. Don't deprive your partner of anything and most importantly, don't suspect your partner. Because, we often see anything we give more attention and desire to see, so, when your best interest is to see the fault of your partner, at that moment, every action looks like it.



A good relationship on the other hand is beneficial to society as everyone around will like to copy the relationship lifestyles without fear.



And making oneself flexible in love gives room for a happy conversation, and in all, don't involve another party in your relationship either for settlement or otherwise.