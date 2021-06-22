Sex coach tips on how to give the perfect ‘doggy’ style

The sexpert has advised men to consider the height of women when having sex

Sexpert and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has shared tips on how men, can have and give their partners mind-blowing sex using the ‘doggy’ style.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, she educated that when having sex in the doggy position, the height of the woman is one thing that needs to be taken into consideration.



According to her, if the woman is short, it may be difficult to penetrate well and hit the right spots, hence, the man must use a pillow or as many pillows as is needed to adjust her to the perfect height.



She continued, “After you have adjusted her with a pillow, you can also get down from the bed and stand on your feet while she kneels at the edge of the bed and be sure to put both your hands on her ass.”

Dzifa observed that some men, instead of holding the woman by her buttocks to support the thrusting, they rather hold their own waist thinking they know it all. She advised against that saying that it is not the right technique.



“There is nothing a woman loves more than a man who holds her ass while thrusting in the doggy position and intermittently spanking her. Spank her in a romantic way and not like you’re paying back your primary teacher for lashing you. At some point when you notice she’s enjoying the sex, you can pull out your penis and gently hit it against her ass to tease her and put it back it”, she said.



The sex coach noted that when men follow these tips, there is no way that they will fail at giving their partners the best ‘doggy’ experience.