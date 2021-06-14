Sex for jobs is not only in the movie industry – Yolo star

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Amoabeng has shared her opinion on the prevalence of sex for jobs phenomenon in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the Yolo TV series star, disclosed that as an actress she has not personally experienced that kind of situation where she has to give in sex before she would be offered a job.



She added that in as much as sex for roles or job may be in the movie industry, the canker is also prevalent in other sectors as well since some male employers even go to the extent of looking at a ladies ‘curves’ and physique before a job will be offered to her.

Christabel stated that in our Ghanaian society today, wherever both sexes are found within a setting or a group, the act of seeking and offering sex will be present hence it is normal.



