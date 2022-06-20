Sex for roles: Actresses throw themselves at movie producers – Kisa Gbleke

Kisa Gbekle, Actress

Actress, Kisa Gbekle has disputed claims that most producers pressure young talents into sleeping with them.

According to her, she worked with Venus film as a Secretary and it was the other way round.



She said these actresses come in and in their desperation, give people they believe can hire them sex in exchange for roles.



“It’s not the producers who force the actresses to sleep with them. From what I’ve seen, it’s the actresses who give themselves to the producers. When I was at Venus Films anytime they come they ask for those they can sleep with in order to get a role. So for me, I don’t blame the producers, it is the girls that throw themselves at them,” she said on Atuu on Accra-based Utv.

On whether she had engaged in sex for roles, Kisa indicated that because she worked with venus films, she didn’t have that experience and she was not forced to also throw herself at producers for roles.



Movie producers have in the past come under attack for sleeping with actresses before they are given roles.



In recent times, Ola Michael was attacked when he said they will continue to sleep with young actresses in exchange for roles, a statement which was condemned and he was asked to apologize.