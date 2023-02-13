‘Sex is spiritual, stop sleeping with men anyhow for money’ – Ayisha Modi cautions young girls

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has advised ‘jobless’ young women, seeking a shorter route to success to ditch that mentality.

She has asked young women who are in the business of offering their bodies in exchange for money, to create lucrative business ideas through which they can earn a living.



She added, that there are damning consequences that comes with sleeping with men for money.



“Don't let any young girl think she must sleep with a man. Some of the big men who sleep with you use your luck for rituals. Sex is a spiritual thing. Don't take sex for granted.



“Don't think you don't like a man, but you need him for his money, and before you realize it, a man will have taken your spiritual gifts away from you. Before you know it, a young man has taken your spirit somewhere. There is more in the world than meets the eye,” she stated in a viral video.



The controversial socialite, however, stated that she is available to render support to any of such women adding that they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out through her verified Instagram account.

“The young girls who have come to you should have this at the back of their minds. You can use 1000 cedis. I can use my page to promote it for you. I am a brand influencer, and my page has been verified,” she said.





Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











