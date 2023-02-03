1
Menu
Entertainment

Sex toys have unprecedented effects on women – Actress reveals

Amma Serwaa 716x375 Ghanaian actress, Amma Serwaa

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actress and Fashion designer, Amma Serwaa, has advised ladies who use sex toys to be cautious as it might have negative effects on them.

According to her, some ladies who use it a lot are at a disadvantage of never being satisfied with men because they will always prefer sex toys.

“This is why most men get jealous when their women use dildos because it reduces their self-esteem,” she stated on e.tv Ghana’s number one adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’.

She revealed that apart from them having issues in their relationships or not being in a relationship at all, most women who use sex toys are usually accused of being lesbians or witches.

She believes that there are lots of misconceptions about ladies who use them but the fact is that some of these ladies just have a big sex drive and love to have long sex.

“Some men are unable to meet their expectations so, this is why they turn to sex toys instead to satisfy them. Thinking about it, the sex toys can be used anytime and anywhere until the woman is satisfied unlike a man who will get tired after a few rounds,” she added.

Moving on she also added that some ladies also use it to avoid pregnancy as the toy cannot impregnate.

However, she advised women to be careful when using it because anything positive also has its negative side hence, the need for them to be cautious.

“I’m not against anyone using it but be careful when using it because although it’s giving you pleasure, it also has it’s disadvantages and it can be lifelong,” she highlighted.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor