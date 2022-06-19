Sex toys, vibrators will soon make men useless - Life coach fumes

Amos Kevin-Annan

Counsellor criticize TV depiction of men as cheats

Amos Kevin-Annan wants men to amend their ways



Life Coach claims women prefer to stay away from men



Youth Ministry Consultant and life coach, Amos Kevin-Annan has lamented on the continuous portrayal of men as cheats.



According to him, the perception has made women view men as a nuance in their lives.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Mr. Kevin-Annan said the issue of cheating in relationships has become a headache for most women.



The perception of cheating he says, has been fueled by television portraying men as Casanovas - a man known for seducing women and having many lovers.

Consequently, he opined that women have taken the position of completely avoiding men.



He stated that women have thus resorted to using In vitro fertilisation (IVF) and vibrators to satisfy their sexual and reproductive needs.



While expressing concern over the development, Mr. Kevin-Annan indicated that something should be done to prevent men from becoming redundant in women's lives.



“Every man must get accountable friendship. Friends who are not going to shower platitude on you and praise. Friends who will look you in the eye and tell you, ‘guy, you are messing up."



“Not a guy who will encourage you to be unfaithful to your spouse, because you see it is becoming a headache where I sit with a lot of professional ladies and they think every man is a cheat, every man is unfaithful.



“And there is a concept they have put on television. It is called Casanova [a man known for seducing women and having many lovers], and every man is a Casanova and that is the narrative. If we don’t change that, and I have said that somewhere, between IVF and vibrators, men will soon become redundant,” Mr. Kevin-Annan said.