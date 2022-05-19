Sex with the same person gets boring - Blackson’s fiancée opens up about their relationship

Michael Blackson and fiancee, Miss Rada

Michael Blackson and fiancée talk relationship

Michael Blackson says he has side chicks



Michael Blackson and Rada date other people despite being in a relationship



Michael Blackson's fiancée, Rada, has confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks once a month after he divulged he has always had side chicks in all his relationships.



During a live discussion on relationships which has since gone viral on social media, she admitted that having sex with the same person for more than a year gets boring, so she and Michael spice up their relationship by having other people come into their lives.



“I have been in a long-term relationship, and I said this before, you having s*x with the same individual for years gets boring and I just want some excitement in the bedroom,” she said.

While Michael has the liberty to have other women and he has not given Rada an option to get involved with other people sexually.



According to Michael, Rada has the opportunity to date other women and has forbidden her to have men.



“She is allowed to have any female as she wants, not a man because she doesn't want a man. I don't want another penis in the relationship,” he emphasised.



