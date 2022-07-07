‘Shame on African leaders who betray the continent for personal gains’ - Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni

Iconic Ghanaian reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni, has asked African leaders who betray the continent for their selfish interests to bow their heads in shame.



According to the two times Grammy Award nominee, any agreement between African leaders and international benefactors that would have a deteriorating effect on the future of generations to come should be avoided.



He added that African leaders who go into such agreements for their parochial benefits must bow in shame for the harm they cause the continent and generations to come.



“Any socio-economic argument built on mortgaging the future of the youth and assets of the coming generations for immediate subsistence is fundamentally flawed. May those who betray the trust of Africa and its people for personal gain bow down in shame.” Rocky Dawuni wrote this on his verified Facebook page.

Although Rocky Dawuni’s comment was a generic statement to African leaders, many netizens have assumed the post is an indirect response to the decision of the Ghanaian government to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an attempt to revive the country’s economy.



