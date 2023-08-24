‘Shame on you Burna Boy, it’s always one of us that sells us out’ – Bullgod fumes

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bullgod

Popular Ghanaian artiste manager, Bullgod, has joined the list of netizens who have condemned Burna Boy’s assertion that the Afrobeats genre lacks substance.

Earlier, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Burna Boy claimed that the fast-rising African music genre is mostly characterized by vague lyrics.



“90% of them, have almost no real-life experiences that they can understand, which is why you hear most of Nigerian music, or I’ll say African… I don’t even know what to say, Afrobeats, as people call it, it’s mostly about nothing, literally nothing. There’s no substance to it. Nobody’s talking about anything. It’s just a great time, it’s an amazing time. But at the end of the day, life is not an amazing time.



“No matter how nice of a time you’re having now or you had at some point or you plan to have, you’re still going to face life. So, it’s like, for me, I feel like music should be that, music should be the essence of the artist, you understand? The artist is a person, like me speaking for myself, the artist is a person who has good days, bad days, great days, and worst days. And for me, if I give you something like this with my face on it, and my name, then I should be giving you that experience. That should be a window for you to see some of that essence,” the 'African Giant' crooner expressed.



His utterances, however, did not sit well with fans and critics who have since lambasted him on social media.



While some have labelled his conduct as an effort to please the Western media and generate controversy to promote his album, others have averred that it is a calculated attempt to burn the 'afrobeats ladder' he climbed up, so he could be the only one at the top.



Bullgod, who has also condemned his speech has bemoaned the habit of Africans downgrading their craft and prowess.

Shaming Burna Boy for what he described as ‘selling out Africans’, Bullgod took to social media and wrote,



“It’s always one of us that sells us out…it’s always one of us that talks down on us…it’s always one of us that looks down on us…THE ENEMY WITHIN IS AFRICA’S BANE OF EXISTENCE! African Proverb: If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside cannot harm us. SHAME ON YOU.”



