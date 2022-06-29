‘Shameful’ – Lydia Forson slams Gabby over Arise Ghana propaganda post

Lydia Forson

Gabby chastises Arise Ghana demonstrators

Police, protestors clash over route



29 protestors arrested, says the police



A social media post by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko which described an incident captured in a video clip as ‘shameful’ triggered a response from Lydia Forson as she labelled the said post as rather shameful.



The video shared by the staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, captured some agitated youth mostly clad in black and red t-shirts pelting stones at their opponents.

“An average of 250 protestors ‘arose’ for the demo today. Scores of them decided to pelt the police with stones, bricks, etc. injuring them. Thankfully, the police would not be provoked and remained professional. I am not sure if this is what the organizers intended. Shameful!” the caption of Gabby’s post sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Lydia Forson was, however, concerned about the conclusion that the individuals were part of the Arise Ghana demonstrators who hit the street to protest what they described as the worsening economic conditions in the country.



The actress responded: “SHAMEFUL is this propaganda when we’re not sure if these ‘scores’ were a part of the original protestors. What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned dangerous with both police/civilians sustaining injuries. What we need is a proper investigation into how this happened.”





SHAMEFUL is this propaganda when we’re not sure if these “scores” were a part of the original protestors. What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned dangerous with both police/civilians sustaining injuries.



What we need is a proper investigation into how this happened https://t.co/9UDirq0mhN — miss forson (@lydiaforson) June 29, 2022

The demonstration dubbed ‘Krom Aye Hye’ which was held in the nation’s capital was marred by chaotic scenes following a standoff between the protestors and the police. The aggrieved protestors pelted the police with stones while the police, in return, fired tear gas and rubber bullets.Reports suggest that the incident started when the police directed protestors to use what it said was the approved route - Farisco through TUC to the Independence Square - but the organizers of the protest insisted they would use another route.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Arise Ghana has accused the Ghana Police Service of planting people to pose as protestors and cause chaos. Rex Omar, a member of the group is quoted to have said that: “one of the things we found out later is that a gentleman, who was with the police but had dressed as a demonstrator, was the first to pelt stones at the police, in the bid to instigate a reaction from them.”



The police, on the other hand, have said the information being circulated is untrue. In a press statement issued by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent of Police, Director, Public Affairs, the security agency said urged the public to “disregard the untruths and treat them with the contempt they deserve, for the footage and images of the event speak for themselves.”













