'Shameless man' – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie for hailing Sarah Martins on his page

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Many Nigerians have congregated in Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's comment section to drag him through the mud for sharing a video of actress Sarah Martins on his social media pages. .

The actor posted a message on his official Instagram page to Sarah Martins, his second wife Judy Austin's best friend, congratulating her on getting NAFDAC approval to promote her products.

Many netizens and fans of Yul Edochie appear to have found his post to be unappealing because they have taken to the comment section to criticize him.

Yul's posting of Sarah Martins, who repeatedly batters his first wife, May Edochie, on his social media pages, disappointed several of his fans and many who constantly troll him.

See some comments here

Kasituna “This woman insults your first wife almost everyday”.

Ifeoma: “God forbid u all the day’s of ur life…. So this lady kept on insulting the mother of ur children n u deem it fit to keep associating with them. You have lost it all…. You will live to regret all ur actions…. May God punish you n ur infection Sarah… Disgusting set of idiots…. U have lost ur glory to Judy n Sarah…. Ur life revolves around them..”

Eagle_collecion: “The most shameless man in the whole wide world @yuledochie, Chukwu Melu gi ebele. I reject your type as a son or son-in-law.”.

Mavisgoodlife: “What exactly did your wife May do to you that you hate her this much with passion?? She keeps insulting and making fun of the mother of your children, and you are here hailing her?? Wooow!!!”

Usunella: “Unpon all the insult and disgrace make this Sarah don give your first wife for Facebook you still dey post her for your page na wa o , this is not ordinary.”

Queen Ivy: “Senseless man! Have mercy on your daughter who is trying to use social media right.”

