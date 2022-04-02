Shatana performs on Di Asa

Talented Ghanaian female songstress, Shatana, known in real life as Ranaya Pappoe, wowed patrons at Atinka TV’s Di Asa Extra with a mind-blowing performance on Wednesday 30th March 2020.

The audience was enthralled by her energetic performance, which was accompanied by audience members singing along to her song.



Shatana took the event to another level with her performance which guests thoroughly enjoyed and danced to.



Artists like Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, and Wendy Shay have graced Atinka TV’s Di Asa with some spectacular performances throughout the years, but Shatana’s performance was exceptional.

Di Asa, the dance competition for plus-sized market women, has become a very popular show for not only encouraging body positivity but helping the contestants to shed some weight and stay healthy. It has drawn a lot of eyeballs for Atinka TV.



Watch the video below:



