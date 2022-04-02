0
Menu
Entertainment

Shatana performs on Di Asa

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Talented Ghanaian female songstress, Shatana, known in real life as Ranaya Pappoe, wowed patrons at Atinka TV’s Di Asa Extra with a mind-blowing performance on Wednesday 30th March 2020.

The audience was enthralled by her energetic performance, which was accompanied by audience members singing along to her song.

Shatana took the event to another level with her performance which guests thoroughly enjoyed and danced to.

Artists like Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, and Wendy Shay have graced Atinka TV’s Di Asa with some spectacular performances throughout the years, but Shatana’s performance was exceptional.

Di Asa, the dance competition for plus-sized market women, has become a very popular show for not only encouraging body positivity but helping the contestants to shed some weight and stay healthy. It has drawn a lot of eyeballs for Atinka TV.

Watch the video below:

Source: kingdomfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion