Shatana questioned over rationale behind ‘Every Man Be Womanizer’ song

Shatana is a Ghanaian singer and a sister to the late 'Terry Bon Chaka'

Source: Mark Denkyi, Contributor

Songstress, Shatana, has been questioned on the rationale behind the release of her new song that somewhat criticizes the morality of some Ghanaian men, particularly preachers.

The song dubbed, ‘Every Man Be Womanizer’ spells out the range of men who have been engaging in these activities.



Playing excerpts of the song while in the studio, popular Rainbow Radio presenter, Dannyfii Abrante3, has questioned Shatana’s accusations.



He asked why the sister of the late Terry Bonchaka has labeled some Ghanaian preachers and motivational speakers as womanizers in her hit song.

‘And so are pastors also womanizers,’ Dannyfii Abrante3 asked.



Meanwhile, according to the lyrics of the song, some men of God pretend to preach righteousness in order to get into the ‘pants’ of some vulnerable church members and this is rather troubling.