Shatta Bandle congratulated on the arrival of his newborn

Shatta Bundle Baby 1.png Shatta Bundle with his newborn

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's social media sensation, Shatta Bandle on Friday, September 9 announced the birth of his baby in a photo published by bloggers.

Bandle, holding his precious child in his arms at an unidentified hospital just couldn't hide his joy.

The new father has received tons of congratulatory messages on the arrival of his baby boy from some entertainers and fans on social media.

The likes of Mona4Reall, Eshun, and Fiifi Adinkra are among the well wishes. Through emojis, the socialite, on his part, acknowledged the messages.

Shatta Bandle, self-acclaimed Africa's richest billion who is popular for his dwarfism has won the hearts of many with his comic videos.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
