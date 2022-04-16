Shatta Bandle flaunts Ferrari he claims to own

Shatta Bandle chilling in a Ferrari

Shatta Bandle motivates youth in new video

Shatta Bandle asserts he bought a Ferrari worth 98 million dollars



To chill with the big boys, follow those who know the road, says Shatta Bandle



Self-acclaim Ghanaian billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has shown off a Ferrari he claims is worth 98 million dollars.



The decision to flaunt the vehicle, he said, is to motivate the youth.



According to the popular brag king, to be a big boy, one needs to make a lot of sacrifices and he is always establishing himself to encourage others.

“To be a big boy has a big price. I don’t show things to push people down. I'm always proving myself to motivate people.



“See this my boy O.B.O, he bought himself a Lmaboguini and see me Young Rich Nigga, I bought myself Ferrari 2022. If you want to chill with the big boys, follow those who know the road. Money can make sense,” he shared on his official Instagram.



The white Ferrari featured in Shatta Bandle’s video was beautifully decorated with a red interior which matched perfectly with the expensive car.



Although the Shatta Bandle couldn’t reach the steering wheel, the ignition and the brake pedal, he couldn't hide his smile when he pretended to drive.



