Shatta Bandle loses his cool, wears baby diaper

Shatta Bandle in diaper

Shatta Bandle drinks from a feeding bottle

Shatta Bandle cusses out an unidentified man he claims stole from him



Shatta Bandle gives unidentified man 24 hours to pay him his money



Self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has lost his temper after disclosing a man he did business with escaped with his money while he was dressed in baby diapers and drinking from a feeding bottle.



In an Instagram post the diminutive socialite shared on July 9, 2022, he cussed out the unidentified person he refused to name giving him 24 hours to return his money.



“I'm the young richest nigga and I did business with you but then you escaped with my money. Do you think you are wise? F****ing bastard. I give you 24 hours to return my money to me,” he ranted.

Shatta Bandle also wrote a long caption to explain the reason for his fury in a post that read:



“With all due respect to all my Famz. I know you have never seen me in this kind of reaction before. But I have to call this dude out. Bcs his trying to reap me of my hard earn money if by 24hrs I did not receive a transfer deposit.



“I will have to let the cat out of the bag, Cos my lawyer is on this already. If you like be in America I will come for you bro and you know yourself. I will advise you, save your name and work straight to the bank and transfer my money back in peace.”







