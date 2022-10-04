Shatta Wale, Black Sherif set to drop their major albums in October

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

The entertainment industry is set to receive two major albums from heavyweight singers, Shatta Wale and Black Sherif, during this month of October.

Both projects have received positive feedback from fans with great anticipation from the local industry.



Black Sherif



Rapper Blacko, on Thursday, October 6, will release his maiden album 'The Villian I Never Was' after serving music lovers with monster hit singles.



The rapper's upcoming project has been tipped to break the record as the most-screamed Ghanaian album across all digital platforms due to the positive feedback it has received so far.



Not only is Black Sherif expected to win big in Ghana, but also, fans are hopeful of him topping international charts and winning big on the African continent.

On Monday, Blacko published the official trailer of his album, which was well promoted across all social media platforms by his teeming fans, including colleagues.



In a tweet, rapper Sarkodie commended the young champ for his incredible work.



He wrote that "BLACKO’s attention to detailing" was on point.





As earlier communicated by GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale has confirmed October 17 as the final date for the release of his album.



On Tuesday morning, Shatta sent a notice to the general public concerning the major project that has taken him years to produce and share with fans.



"October is for GOG. Don't make that mistake," the dancehall singer on October 3 wrote on his Facebook page.



Already, there have been several campaigns from the Shatta Movement camp, all in support of the GOG album.



The release date is special to the Ghanaian musician as it will mark his 38th birthday.

During a performance at the SummerStage Festival in Crotona Park, New York City on August 13, Shatta dropped the major announcement after postponing the GOG album for years.



"I have this album that I have been creating for three years and everybody has been talking about it and asking 'when are you gonna drop the album?'



"Today you guys are the special people with my press release date. On the 17th of October, I am gonna release the Gift of God Album and you guys are so special, you guys are the first. I have not told anybody and I know the press is gonna take it. I love you guys, you guys are looking like angels. Clap for yourselves," said Shatta who couldn't hide his excitement.



Meanwhile, Shatta has named Nigeria's Naira Marley as one of the musicians on his album, with fans anticipating major surprises on the project.





