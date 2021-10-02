‘Shatta Wale & I define showbiz in Ghana’- Afia Schwarzenegger claims

Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has tagged herself and Shatta Wale, another controversial personality, as the definition of show business in Ghana.

According to her, they understand Showbiz more than their colleagues in the industry.



The mother of twins made these remarks in a post on her official Instagram page after sharing a photo of the Dancehall artiste.



She labelled Shatta Wale as her twin.



She wrote; Tell my twin @shattawalenima I miss him. We define Show-Business in this country...PERIOD!!!!!! And its Showbiz not Asskissing!!!



Arguably, Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger have become a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Schwar has ‘beefed’ almost every key player in the industry and even goes beyond borders yet is still relevant.



Wale, on the other hand, picks on people to get the attention for himself, a move he does almost the time to make the headlines.



Below is the comedienne's post:



