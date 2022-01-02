Shatta Wale, I got more money than you and your godfathers combined - Burna Boy ‘brags’

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale

Burna Boy teases Shatta Wale for posing in front of rented cars

Burna Boy calls Shatta Wale a liar



Burna Boy lists a few of his assets



Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, during one of his brawls with Shatta Wale, listed some of his assets to debunk a claim made by the dancehall artiste that he was richer than the former.



The African giant went on to say that Shatta Wale's claim to have shown him his houses was a lie and added that he was known for making noise.



Burna Boy added that when it comes to riches, he is richer than Shatta Wale and his godfathers put together.

“Shatta Wale I got more money than you and your godfathers combined! You are only known for making up stupid lies. The only time you have ever been arrested is for lying about getting shot! You met me when I was really on the run from the police. I’m a gangster bro not a clown like you,” he said.



According to Burna Boy, he has purchased his third Relay Moduled car, adding that Shatta Wale only poses in front of rented Rolce Royce’s he doesn’t own.



“Nobody takes you seriously, you clown. I just brought another RM making three. All your cars you borrowed from Salty and others. You pose with rented Royce Royce say you buy am. You never showed me any house ever. I never stayed in your house, I was with Koffi Boat House and all your bitches love my d*** (sic) lol,” he added.



