Shatta Wale, Medikal, others to reappear in court today

Good friends Medikal (left) with Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, is expected to reappear before an Accra Circuit Court today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Shatta Wale, along with three accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator; were arrested on October 19, 2021, over a staged gun attack that went viral.



The quartet were subsequently remanded for a week at the Ankaful Prison before the court granted them a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail.



Shatta Wale has officially been charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic. Whiles the co-accused are facing charges of abetment of crime

A close pal of Shatta Wale, Samuel Frimpong, alias Medikal, is also scheduled to reappear in court today.



He was arrested by Police for brandishing a weapon in an Instagram video posted in September. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge of displaying arms and ammunition.



The court had also remanded him to prison custody but he was released on the same day Shatta Wale and co secured bail.