Shatta Wale, Medikal, others to reappear in court today

Shatta Wale, Medikal to attend court hearing

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and rapper, Medikal are set to appear in court today December 7, 2021.



Shatta Wale and three others -Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator were arrested on October 19, 2021, and are standing trial for a gunshot prank.

The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news that alarmed Ghanaians that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four when brought to court pleaded not guilty of all charges against them when they appeared in court on October 21 and November 7, 2021, respectively.



Medikal, on the other hand, is also expected to appear before the court for brandishing a gun on social media and has besides pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.



The five persons were remanded at the Ankaful Prison and later granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail.