0
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie now in an arrogance alliance – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta?resize=600%2C390&ssl=1 Blakk Rasta

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Radio personality, Blakk Rasta says Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are now in an arrogant alliance with Sarkodie.

He said the two have joined forces to disrespect entertainment radio personalities in the country with claims that they have not been able to permeate the market to get to the International stage.

Blakk Rasta says if he had the power he would have stopped playing Sarkodie’s songs until he is able to be employed by BBC or Choice before.

“Now he has come into an arrogant alliance with Sarkodie. The arrogant alliance is that you cannot criticize them if you’ve not gone International. If I were you I wouldn’t have aired Sarkodie’s song.

"I will wait until when I get to BBC I will play it. For now, I’m not of any use to him because I haven’t gone International,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: