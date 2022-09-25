Shatta Wale, Sarkodie now in an arrogance alliance – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Radio personality, Blakk Rasta says Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are now in an arrogant alliance with Sarkodie.

He said the two have joined forces to disrespect entertainment radio personalities in the country with claims that they have not been able to permeate the market to get to the International stage.



Blakk Rasta says if he had the power he would have stopped playing Sarkodie’s songs until he is able to be employed by BBC or Choice before.

“Now he has come into an arrogant alliance with Sarkodie. The arrogant alliance is that you cannot criticize them if you’ve not gone International. If I were you I wouldn’t have aired Sarkodie’s song.



"I will wait until when I get to BBC I will play it. For now, I’m not of any use to him because I haven’t gone International,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.