Shatta Wale, Sarkodie vs Media: Andy Dosty speaks

Ghanaian musicians, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian media personality, Andrew Amoh, popularly known as Andy Dosty has charged his colleagues to be objective when spelling out criticisms, particularly to artistes.

Recently, some radio presenters and entertainment pundits have come under public scrutiny for ‘verbally attacking’ some celebrities in their quest to criticize them.



Considering their choice of words and the seemingly harsh tone in which these pundits tabled their observations, they were accused of rather being sentimental.



Also, a section of the public believes that they have failed to do due diligence when it comes to researching and coming out with facts on issues.



In recent times, the likes of Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have not had it easy in the hands of some of these radio presenters and entertainment pundits.



In the case of Shatta Wale, he has faced constant criticisms by a popular outspoken pundit, Sally Mann, who labeled him a local champion, an inconsistent, and a confused artiste.



Sarkodie wasn’t also spared by the likes of DJ slim, Socrate Safo, and others for stating that radio presenters who haven’t attained the trajectory of working with the BBC have no moral right to criticize his works or question his growth.

However, analyzing all these, Andy Dosty thinks that his colleagues need to remain absolutely professional when carrying out their duties.



While admitting that some pundits or journalists overreact in delivering their judgments, the ‘Daybreak Hitz’ host in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said;



“Radio presenters have always had their opinions on topics just as Graphic Showbiz has columnists who share their opinions on issues but I admit that sometimes, we overdo it. The question I want to ask is concerning those criticizing, are they doing it wrongly or are they being objective?



“As long as we are objective in our criticisms, I don’t have any problem with that but if not, then we are obviously not doing the right thing and we are not being professional. We must strive to be objective at all times. Radio presenters have their say, they have an opinion just like editorials but if they have to say something they must say it well and also be objective.



Otherwise it is like saying that Kwaku Sakyi-Addo or Francis Doku or Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo shouldn’t have an opinion, there must be such people who come out to share their opinions.”



